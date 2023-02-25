TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Ansley Almonor scored 23 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Saint Francis of Brooklyn 86-69 on Saturday.

Almonor was 7 of 9 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Knights (17-14, 10-6 Northeast Conference). Sean Moore scored 14 points and Joe Munden Jr. added 12 points.

Di’Andre Howell-South led the way for the Terriers (14-15, 7-9) with 18 points, six assists and four steals. Josiah Harris added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Saint Francis.

The conference tournament begins on Wednesday. Fairleigh Dickinson finished tied for second and will open with a home game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.