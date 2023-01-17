DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Mustapha Amzil scored 19 points to help Dayton defeat Davidson 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Amzil was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Flyers (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Mike Sharavjamts was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Desmond Watson led the way for the Wildcats (9-10, 2-5) with 19 points. Sam Mennenga added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Davidson. In addition, Foster Loyer had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.