Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, 18-19-9(equals)156

Kenneth Walker, Seattle, 19-8-10(equals)129

Brock Purdy, San Francisco, 6-12-12(equals)78

Chris Olave, New Orleans, 5-6-7(equals)50

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta, 1-1-4(equals)12

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 0-2-5(equals)11

Christian Watson, Green Bay, 0-1-2(equals)5

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore, 1-0-0(equals)5

Dameon Pierce, Houston, 0-1-0(equals)3

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City, 0-0-1(equals)1