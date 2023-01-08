Highlights from Mikaela Shiffrin’s career after she matched Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup skiing record with win No. 82.
—
More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
by: By The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
by: By The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Highlights from Mikaela Shiffrin’s career after she matched Lindsey Vonn for the women’s World Cup skiing record with win No. 82.
—
More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now