MIAMI (AP)The San Antonio Spurs are acquiring center Dewayne Dedmon from the Miami Heat, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Spurs also are getting a second-round draft pick while the Heat will receive cash considerations, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

The move, once completed, opens some financial flexibility and a roster spot for the Heat.

Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points in 30 games this season. He played in only one game for Miami after an incident during a Jan. 10 game against Oklahoma City in which he was upset after getting subbed out in the second quarter, argued with Heat players and coaches, then swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench.

The device sailed onto the court – coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing – while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and was later suspended for one game by the Heat.

It’s the first trade between the Heat and Spurs. Miami had made at least one other trade with every other NBA franchise.

