MADRID (AP)Atletico Madrid is at risk of dropping out of the Champions League spots after being held to a 1-1 draw at Almeria in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Angel Correa put Atletico ahead in the 18th minute but El Bilal Toure equalized for the hosts in the 37th. The result left Atletico hanging on to fourth place, tied on points with Villarreal and Real Betis, which has a game in hand.

Atletico defender Sergio Reguilon entered the match as a substitute in the 67th but was sent off with consecutive yellow cards in the 89th.

Atletico was coming off a 1-0 home loss to leader Barcelona, which is 13 points ahead of Atletico.

Barcelona, Betis, Real Madrid and Valencia aren’t playing in the league this weekend because of the Spanish Super Cup taking place in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona and Madrid play the final later Sunday.

Almeria, winless in three straight league games, stayed in 13th place.

Earlier Sunday, Espanyol moved further from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Getafe, with Joselu scoring the opening goal for the hosts with a shot from near the halfway line as the Getafe goalkeeper got caught out of position.

Defending league champion Madrid is in second place and Real Sociedad, which beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in the Basque Country derby on Saturday, is third.

