Josh Wolff vowed Austin FC will learn from its shock CONCACAF Champions League exit, but he intends to “freshen up” his side ahead of facing Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 to Violette FC after last week’s first leg, Austin was unable to complete the turnaround as it bowed out 3-2 on aggregate in arguably the competition’s greatest upset.

Austin must quickly get that loss out of its system as it turns focus back to its MLS campaign, which has picked up thanks to back-to-back wins since an opening-day defeat.

“The defeat was disappointing and it will hurt. You want to learn from it,” Wolff said. “That’s the biggest thing. We’re all disappointed. Being a league that has the team that won the Champions League (last year), it’s quite important to our league, to our fans, to our ownership, to the players.

“It is disappointing, but we have to move on and obviously get back and get focused on the weekend. We play an in-state rival on the weekend and we have to freshen up.”

Austin has climbed up to fourth in the early Western Conference standings, while Houston is at bottom of the division after losing its opening two games.

The Dynamo have had two weeks to reflect on the latest of those losses, a 3-0 defeat at New England Revolution, and head coach Ben Olsen is hoping for a response.

“We’ve had plenty of time to work on ourselves and make sure we utilize this bye week to get better and prepare for a very good team in Austin,” he said. “Austin have a similar team to last year. They’re very clear in who they are and how they go about winning games. They’re well-coached and have got weapons.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston – Hector Herrera

Olsen’s side may have gotten off to a shaky start, but experienced Mexico international Herrera has provided some calmness in the center of midfield. The 32-year-old has completed an average of 68 passes per 90 minutes so far, which is the third-most of any player in the division to have played at least 120 minutes.

Austin – Owen Wolff

Wolff has started all three of Austin’s MLS games this season, but he will miss their next game after this weekend after being called up by the United States Under-20 side. The 18-year-old recorded a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, with his assist on Joe Gallagher’s goal the final ball in an impressive 19-pass move.

MATCH PREDICTION – AUSTIN WIN

– Austin is coming off the back of a morale-crushing continental defeat but has won successive league games for the first time since July of last year.

– Houston has lost back-to-back games to begin a season for the first time in its MLS history and desperately needs to respond in front of the home fans.

– The Dynamo also have lost four of their five matches against Austin, including the past three in a row. Indeed, Austin’s four wins against the Dynamo are its most against any side.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Houston – 39.5 percent

Austin – 32.2 percent

Draw – 28.3 percent