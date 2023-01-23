MELBOURNE, Australia (AP)LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Sebastian Korda plays in his first Gland Slam singles quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open. Khachanov was a semifinalist in last year’s U.S. Open. Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open. Korda’s mother also was a professional tennis player and his two older sisters play pro golf. The other men’s quarterfinal features unseeded Jiri Lehecka against No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. The women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday include No. 3 Jessica Pegula against No. 24 Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open. Pegula has never advanced past the quarterfinals at a major. Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko play in the other quarterfinal.

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: Magda Linette beat No. 4 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4; No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 12 Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2; No. 30 Karolina Pliskova beat Zhang Shuai 6-0, 6-4; Donna Vekic beat Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 4 Novak Djokovic beat No. 22 Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat No. 9 Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9); Tommy Paul beat No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Ben Shelton beat J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of showers. High of 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

29 – Number of previous Grand Slam tournament appearances for Magda Linette without ever getting past the third round. Now she is into the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Of course, it’s not the end of the world, but it hurts.” – No. 9 seed Holger Rune, after wasting two match points in a five-set loss to No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

—

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports