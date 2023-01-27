ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Michael Baer finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Siena to a 70-53 victory over Iona on Friday night.

Andrew Platek scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Saints (14-7, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo sank 7 of 11 shots and scored 17.

The Gaels (13-7, 6-3) were led by Nelly Junior Joseph’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. Berrick JeanLouis added 13 points and three blocks, while Walter Clayton Jr. scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Siena visits Marist and Iona hosts Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.