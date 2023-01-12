BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Raequan Battle scored 19 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday.

Battle was 7-of-15 shooting and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, and added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Jubrile Belo was 4-of-8 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Ed Chang led the Bengals (6-11, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Miguel Tomley added 12 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. In addition, Maleek Arington had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.