EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Jalen Benjamin had 15 points to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 59-55 victory over Marist on Sunday.

Benjamin shot 6 of 13 from the field for the Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. George Tinsley hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Patrick Gardner finished with 17 points and three steals to pace the Red Foxes (7-11, 3-6). Noah Harris added 14 points, while Tyler Saint-Furcy scored nine.

Mount St. Mary’s plays Thursday against Fairfield at home, while Marist hosts Rider on Friday.

