BOSTON (AP)Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle scored off Bertuzzi’s feed and set up Tomas Nosek’s short-handed goal in Boston’s 10th straight win. The Bruins improved 26-2-3 at home.

Boston stars David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the third period. It was Pastrnak’s 44th on the season, and No. 23 for Bergeron.

Alexis Lafreniere scored both goals for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots. The Rangers have lost six of eight.

Kane, acquired in a trade with Chicago on Tuesday, is scoreless in two games with the Rangers.

Bertuzzi came over in a trade with Detroit on Thursday.

CAPITALS 8, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period to give him 815 career goals, helping the Capitals shake off a rough start.

Washington erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring four goals in the final 12 minutes of the second period.

Craig Smith scored twice, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Matt Irwin also scored in the big second period for Washington.

T.J. Oshie and Dylan Strome scored in the third period around Ovechkin’s two tallies that moved him within 79 goals of tying Wayne Gretzky’s career record.

Tomas Hertl, Alexander Barabanov and Nico Sturm scored for San Jose.

JETS 7, OILERS 5

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Josh Morrissey had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg snapped a five-game skid.

Mark Scheifele, Morgan Barron and Dylan DeMelo each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Lowry and Kyle Capobianco also scored for the Jets. Winnipeg was 0-4-1 during its losing streak – including a 6-3 loss at Edmonton in the opener of the home-and-home the previous night.

Connor Hellebuyck, pulled after giving up four goals on 24 shots against the Oilers on Friday, had 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored three goals for his sixth career hat trick, and Mattias Janmark and newcomer Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Oilers, who had won two straight. Jack Campbell finished with 32 saves.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, Sam Bennett scored in his return to the lineup and Florida stopped Pittsburgh’s four-game win streak.

Bennett missed six games with a lower-body injury. Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida after he was sidelined for three games with a hand injury.

Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored as the Panthers improved to 1-1 on a seven-game homestand.

Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

The Penguins (31-22-9) lead the Panthers (31-27-6) by three points in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

STARS 7, AVALANCHE 3

DALLAS (AP) – Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski ended career-long goal droughts, sending Dallas to the victory.

Jason Robertson had two goals, including an empty-netter, for the Stars, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Miro Heiskanen, Radek Faksa and Wyatt Johnston also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 32 saves.

Samuel Girard had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche. Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored.

Marchment went 32 games without a goal after tallying an empty-netter on Dec. 13. Pavelski ended an 18-game drought.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino and Colton Sissons each had goals, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves to lead Nashville to its second straight win and fifth in six games.

Yakov Trenin had two assists for the Predators.

Seth Jones scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who lost their fourth straight. Petr Mrazek finished with 22 saves.

SABRES 5, LIGHTNING 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Rookie Jack Quinn scored during Buffalo’s three-goal second period.

Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Tyson Jost and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo (32-25-4), which matched its win total from last year. Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots.

The Sabres were coming off consecutive losses to Columbus and Boston by a combined 12-4 score.

The Lightning dropped to 0-3-1 in their past four to mark the team’s longest skid since losing four straight a year ago.

Alex Killorn scored twice for the Lightning, and Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots. Brayden Point also scored.

KINGS 4, BLUES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves in his Los Angeles debut and Gabe Vilardi had a power-play goal.

Kevin Fiala, Adrian Kempe and Carl Grundstrom also scored, and the Kings won their third straight game. Los Angeles has won five in a row at home.

Kasperi Kapanen had a short-handed goal, Robert Thomas also scored and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves, but the Blues failed to earn a point for the fourth time in five games.

ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Anders Lee scored two of New York’s four third-period goals, helping the Islanders to the victory.

New York improved to 5-2-1 in its last eight games and remained in position for one of two Eastern Conference wild cards. Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

Detroit dropped its fifth straight game. Dylan Larkin scored for the sliding Red Wings, and Magnus Hellberg finished with 32 stops.

New York went ahead to stay when Parise and Lee scored early in the third.

WILD 3, FLAMES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season to lead Minnesota to its fourth straight win.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who earned a point for their ninth straight game (8-0-1). Gustavsson improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts while allowing only 11 goals in that stretch.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves to lost his fifth straight start (0-4-1) for the Flames. Calgary has lost five straight (0-3-2).

CANUCKS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored short-handed goals 44 seconds apart in the third period to lead Vancouver.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Nils Arman also scored for the Canucks, who won for the second time in three games. Brock Boeser had two assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, which lost for the second time in three games after winning five of their previous six. Matt Murray, back after missing 17 games with an ankle injury, finished with 20 saves.

SENATORS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Travis Hamonic and Tim Stutzle each scored twice and Ottawa won its fifth straight.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, and Jake Sanderson and Mathieu Joseph each had two assists for the Senators. Cam Talbot finished with 19 saves to win for the fifth time in his last seven starts after losing four straight.

Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five of their last seven (2-3-2). Elvis Merzlikins started and gave up four goals on 23 shots before he was replaced early in the second period by newcomer Michael Hutchinson, who had 15 saves.

—

