DELAND, Fla. (AP)Jalen Blackmon’s 27 points helped Stetson defeat Central Arkansas 99-80 on Saturday.

Blackmon shot 9 for 16, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Hatters (13-10, 8-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Stephan D. Swenson was 7 of 14 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and 12 assists.

The Bears (8-17, 3-9) were led in scoring by Eddy Kayouloud, who finished with 24 points and two steals. Vincent Reeves added 13 points for Central Arkansas. Camren Hunter also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Stetson visits Jacksonville and Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.