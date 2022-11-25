Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, 63-51, on Friday in the Gotham Classic.

Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers including a pair in the final five minutes that helped keep the Fighting Irish at bay. Venning had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Farell 11 points and 14 boards for the Bonnies (4-2), who won their third straight.

Nate Laszewski had 11 points and eight rebounds and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down 13 boards to go with 10 points for the Irish. Notre Dame (5-1) came in with its five starters all averaging double figures but only Laszewski reached that level Friday as the Irish finished at 35% shooting, far below the 52% they had coming in. They were 2 of 17 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame, which trailed by as many 13 points in the second half, cut the deficit to seven with two minutes to go after Lubin deflected a Bonnies inbounds pass and the ball swished through the net. Daryl Banks responded with a 3-pointer to put the Bonnies back up by 10 with a minute-and-a-half left.

St. Bonaventure scored the first five points and led the entire first half after the Fighting Irish made only one of its first 12 shots and shot just 31% in the opening 20 minutes. The Bonnies came in hitting 36% of their 3-point tries but made 5 of 10 attempts in the first half in taking a 31-20 lead. They finished 10 of 24 from the arc with 13 assists on 22 field goals.

