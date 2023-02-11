STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Keylan Boone scored 30 points to lead Pacific to a 99-94 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Boone added five rebounds for the Tigers (13-14, 6-6 West Coast Conference). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 25 points while going 9 of 13 (5 for 7 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Luke Avdalovic finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Toreros (11-16, 4-9) were led by Jase Townsend with 34 points. Deuce Turner added 16 points and Marcellus Earlington finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Boone’s 15-point second half helped Pacific finish off the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Pacific hosts San Francisco and San Diego hosts Saint Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.