CREMONA, Italy (AP)Cremonese fired coach Massimiliano Alvini on Saturday, hours after it lost at home against Monza 3-2 to leave it rooted to the bottom of Serie A.

Cremonese’s 11th defeat in 18 league matches left it eight points from safety.

It remains the only team in Serie A without a win.

The 52-year-old Alvini had been in charge of Cremonese since June. It was his first job coaching a side in the Italian top-flight.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports