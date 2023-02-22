VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Rienk Mast’s 18 points helped Bradley defeat Valparaiso 76-66 on Wednesday night.

Mast had nine rebounds for the Braves (22-8, 15-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Shon Henry scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line. Ville Tahvanainen recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Braves picked up their ninth straight win.

The Beacons (11-19, 5-14) were led by Ben Krikke, who posted 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Quinton Green added 16 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso. In addition, Kobe King had 10 points.

