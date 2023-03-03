LONDON (AP)Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi won’t be on the touchline for Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official.

The Football Association on Friday announced the ban and a fine of 15,000 pounds ($18,000) for De Zerbi’s actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18.

“The head coach admitted that his behavior on the pitch at fulltime was improper, and that his behavior and/or language in the tunnel afterward toward a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper,” the governing body said in a statement.

It added that an independent regulatory commission imposed the sanctions following a hearing.

De Zerbi had argued with officials after his team saw two would-be goals disallowed before giving up a late winner.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports