BRIGHTON, England (AP)Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said Sunday he hopes Moises Caicedo remains at the club for the rest of the season after the Ecuador midfielder publicly declared his desire to leave amid reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Caicedo was missing from the Brighton squad for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Liverpool.

Arsenal had a bid of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for Caicedo turned down by Brighton, Britain’s Press Association has reported, after which the player said Friday he hoped Brighton fans understand that he wants to ”take up this magnificent opportunity.”

”Moises is a good guy,” De Zerbi said before the Liverpool game. ”We will see tomorrow and the next days what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season.

”In life, you can make (a) mistake. For everyone there are many solutions. We will see the best solution for him and for us.”

The transfer window closes late Tuesday.

Brighton has also sold winger Leandro Trossard to Arsenal this month.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports