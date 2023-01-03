LIVERPOOL, England (AP)Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday.

Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation zone.

For the second successive home match, the Toffees were booed off the field at Goodison Park. A flare was thrown onto the pitch when they went down 4-0 while chants of ”sack the board” rang out.

Brighton rose to eighth place by using a seven-minute spell early in the second half to break the game open after Kaoru Mitoma’s first-half strike.

The 18-year-old Ferguson scored in the 51st minute and provided an assist on Solly March’s goal three minutes later as the crowd booed the home team.

Pascal Gross scored in the 57th after he pounced on Idrissa Gana Gueye’s errant pass and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Demarai Gray scored in stoppage time for Everton.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports