LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Jordan Brown’s 20 points helped Louisiana defeat McNeese 78-70 on Thursday night.

Brown had five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1). Greg Williams Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 (5 for 7 from distance and added five rebounds and three blocks. Terence Lewis II recorded 16 points and finished 8 of 11 from the floor.

Trae English led the way for the Cowboys (4-8) with 24 points. Christian Shumate added 16 points and 14 rebounds for McNeese. Zach Scott also recorded nine points and two steals.

