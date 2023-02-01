COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Kobe Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-11 shooting and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight, beating LSU 87-77 on Wednesday night.

Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots having accomplished the feat twice before. Reserve Deandre Gholston scored 14 points, Isiaih Mosley 12 and backup Mohamed Diarra grabbed 10 rebounds for Missouri (17-5, 5-4 SEC).

KJ Williams and Derek Fountain each posted double-doubles for LSU (12-10, 1-8). They both had 11 rebounds while Williams scored 15 points and Fountain 11. Backups Justice Hill scored 13 points and Trae Hannibal 11 and Adam Miller scored 11.

LSU has lost nine straight.

Missouri built an 8-0 lead, extended it to 25-11 and never trailed. The Tigers led 48-35 at halftime and the final margin was the closest LSU got in the second half.

The Tigers finished 55.9% shooting including 13 for 27 from 3-point range in the process of ending an eight-game losing streak to LSU.

LSU hosts No. 4 Alabama on Saturday. Missouri faces Mississippi State on the road Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25