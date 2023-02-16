HOUSTON (AP)John Buggs III’s 23 points helped UTSA defeat Rice 84-79 on Thursday night.

Buggs shot 8 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (8-19, 2-14 Conference USA). Josh Farmer scored 18 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Jacob Germany recorded 16 points and was 8 of 15 shooting. The Roadrunners broke an 11-game slide.

Mekhi Mason led the way for the Owls (16-10, 7-8) with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Rice also got 15 points and six rebounds from Cameron Sheffield. In addition, Quincy Olivari had 15 points.

UTSA went into halftime ahead of Rice 32-28. Buggs put up 12 points in the half. UTSA used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 72-61 with 5:00 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.