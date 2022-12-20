KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Terrell Burden had 16 points in Kennesaw State’s 65-56 win against South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Burden was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line for the Owls (8-4). Brandon Stroud scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Demond Robinson finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jordan Gainey led the way for the Spartans (5-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 11 points and six steals for South Carolina Upstate. Nick Alves also had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.