BALTIMORE (AP)Isaiah Burke scored 31 points as Morgan State beat Hartford 92-84 on Wednesday night.

Burke shot 11 for 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bears (10-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas scored 15 points while going 7 of 14 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Malik Miller was 6-of-14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Bears picked up their sixth straight win.

The Hawks (4-16) were led by Briggs McClain, who posted 21 points. Pano Pavlidis added 19 points and six rebounds for Hartford. In addition, Michael Dunne had 17 points and two steals. The Hawks prolonged their losing streak to 10 straight – the second-longest active streak of its kind in Division I. Delaware has lost 14 in a row.

NEXT UP

Morgan State next plays Saturday against Howard on the road, and Hartford will host Pennsylvania on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.