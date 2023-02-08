NEWARK, Del. (AP)Yame Butler’s 17 points off of the bench led Drexel to a 58-54 victory against Delaware on Wednesday night.

Butler shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Dragons (14-11, 8-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams added 10 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-14, 4-9) were led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who posted 15 points, five assists and two steals. Christian Ray added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware. In addition, Gianmarco Arletti finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.