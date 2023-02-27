TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)P.J. Byrd scored 18 points to help Southern defeat Florida A&M 60-58 on Monday night.

Byrd had four steals for the Jaguars (14-15, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brion Whitley shot 4 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Festus Ndumanya shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Dimingus Stevens led the Rattlers (7-21, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jordan Tillmon added eight points, four assists and two steals for Florida A&M. Noah Meren also had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.