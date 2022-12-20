STORRS, Conn. (AP)Joey Calcaterra scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help second-ranked UConn rally from its first second-half deficit of the season for an 84-73 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Tristan Newton had 17 points and seven assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East). Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Andre Jackson finished with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Primo Spears had 19 points and Qudus Wahab 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgetown (5-8, 0-2).

UConn led by seven at halftime, but a dunk by former UConn forward/center Akok Akok gave Georgetown a 51-49 lead with 16:35 left to play. It was the first time this season that the Huskies have trailed in the second half this season.

NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to Alabama past Jackson State.

The Crimson Tide (10-2), coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers (1-11).

Nick Pringle had 14 points and nine rebounds for Alabama after coming into the game scoring less than one per game.

Ken Evans led Jackson State with 18 points.

WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists as Wake Forest ended Duke’s eight-game road winning streak.

Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. Wake Forest shot 49.1% and had five double-figure scorers.

Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), which never got closer than seven after the break.

DRAKE 58, NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 52

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake handed Mississippi State its first loss.

Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.

Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State (11-1).

DeVries’ floater in the lane put Drake up 52-50 with 1:51 left in the neutral-site game, and Penn hit a jumper for a four-point lead with just over a minute left. Penn made four free throws in the last 10 seconds to secure Drake’s first win over a Power Five opponent since it beat Kansas State in the 2020-21 season opener.

NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Indiana beat Elon.

The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.

But the Hoosiers (9-3) had too much depth against the visitors from the Colonial Athletic Association as they ended a two-game skid. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 17 points and seven assists for the Hoosiers.

Max Mackinnon led Elon (2-11) with 19 points and Sean Halloran added 15.

