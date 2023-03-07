LAS VEGAS (AP)Tre Armstrong scored 23 points to lead California Baptist past Abilene Christian 69-62 on Tuesday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Armstrong shot 6 for 10 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Lancers (17-15). Riley Battin scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Wildcats (13-17) were led by Damien Daniels, who recorded 16 points and six assists. Hunter Jack Madden added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.