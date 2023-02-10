DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Toumani Camara scored 17 points as Dayton beat Saint Louis 70-56 on Friday night.

Camara added 10 rebounds for the Flyers (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daron Holmes added 15 points while going 4 of 11 and 7 of 11 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Malachi Smith shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

The Billikens (16-9, 8-4) were led in scoring by Javonte Perkins, who finished with 17 points. Saint Louis also got 11 points from Gibson Jimerson. In addition, Yuri Collins had 10 points and six assists.

Dayton took the lead with 4:42 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Smith led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 41-34 at the break. Dayton extended its lead to 50-36 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Camara scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Dayton’s next game is Friday against Loyola Chicago on the road. Saint Louis hosts Davidson on Wednesday.

—

