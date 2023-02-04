WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Wesley Cardet Jr.’s 13 points helped Chicago State defeat Hartford 62-49 on Saturday.

Cardet also contributed three steals for the Cougars (8-17). Bryce Johnson added 12 points and six rebounds. Jahsean Corbett scored 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Hawks (5-18) were led in scoring by Briggs McClain, who finished with 13 points. Hartford also got 12 points and two steals from Pano Pavlidis. Kurtis Henderson had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.