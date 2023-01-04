TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had ”successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message: ”ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.”

Murray was injured on the team’s first offensive drive in the 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

”I texted him yesterday, it went well,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ”So now, he starts rehabbing. I know he’s excited to get it done and start moving forward.”

Kingsbury said there’s a chance Murray won’t be ready for Week 1 next season.

”We know that’s coming, that’s a discussion that has to be had,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals (4-12) have played three other quarterbacks since Murray’s injury, including Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough. Kingsbury said Blough will start the regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday.

Kingsbury said McCoy has been shut down for the season after battling concussion symptoms the past few weeks.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL