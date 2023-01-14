BOSTON (AP)Andrew Carr finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Hildreth scored 20 and Wake Forest breezed to an 85-63 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

Carr sank 10 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer on the way to his second double-double of the season for the Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hildreth added six assists. Tyree Appleby finished with 17 points, seven assists and three steals.

Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles (8-10, 2-5) with 14 points. Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points, leaving him 16 shy of 1,000 for his career. Quinten Post scored 10.

Carr made all seven of his shots and scored 15 points to lead Wake Forest to a 41-31 lead at halftime.

Appleby had a three-point play in the middle of 12-0 run and the Demon Deacons turned an 11-point lead into 64-41 advantage with 12:18 remaining in the game. Boston College got no closer than 18 from there.

Wake Forest, which leads the ACC averaging 10.5 baskets from 3-point range per game, hit 10 of 26 (38.5%) against the Eagles and shot 52.3% overall.

The Eagles shot 38% and made 9 of 28 from distance (32%). BC was outscored 42-22 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to host Clemson on Tuesday and No. 13 Virginia on Saturday.

Boston College: The Eagles hit the road to play North Carolina on Tuesday and Notre Dame on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25