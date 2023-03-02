GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Chrissy Carr set career-highs with six 3-pointers and 34 points and No. 8 seed Arkansas rallied to beat ninth-seeded Missouri 85-74 on Thursday to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Arkansas (21-11) will take on the No. 1 team in the country South Carolina on Friday. The Gamecocks set a NCAA record in the first meeting, a 92-46 win on Jan. 22, with a plus-57 advantage on the boards.

Arkansas trailed by 11 points with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. But Carr closed the third with a 3-pointer and the Razorbacks started the fourth on a 21-3 run, including 16 straight points. Makayla Daniels made two 3-pointers during the run – the first to tie it at 67-all and the second for a five-point lead.

Missouri went 6:37 without scoring in the fourth quarter and Arkansas made 10 free throws in the final 90 seconds to secure it.

Samara Spencer finished with 19 points and Daniels added 17 points for Arkansas. Carr entered averaging just 11.4 points per game – with a season-high 22 points coming against Little Rock on Nov. 20. Carr also had three games this season with five 3-pointers.

Lauren Hansen scored 19 points, Hayley Frank added 14 and Sara-Rose Smith had 13 for Missouri (17-13).

Arkansas has won 10 straight in the series, including a 61-33 victory earlier this month for the least defensive points allowed in a SEC game in program history. Missouri’s last win against Arkansas came on Feb. 28, 2019.

