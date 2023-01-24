AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xavier Castaneda’s 32 points led Akron past Miami (OH) 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda was 8 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 13 from distance, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Zips (14-6, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Kobe Mitchell was 3 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Mekhi Lairy finished with 16 points and two steals for the RedHawks (7-13, 1-6). Morgan Safford added 13 points for Miami (OH). Anderson Mirambeaux also had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The second half featured six lead changes and was tied three times before Akron secured the victory. Castaneda scored 13 second-half points to help seal the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Akron hosts Ohio while Miami (OH) hosts Eastern Michigan.

