BOSTON (AP)Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is missing a rematch with the Orlando Magic on Sunday because of personal reasons.

The 24-year-old Tatum is having an outstanding season. He leads the team in scoring (30.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2).

Entering Sunday, Tatum was fifth in the league in scoring.

Boston, which owned the league’s best record heading into the matchup with Orlando, lost the opener of consecutive home games against the Magic on Friday, 117-109.

Tatum scored 31 points in that game.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports