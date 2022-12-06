CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Camren Hunter had 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-67 victory against Arkansas State on Tuesday night.

Hunter had seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears (5-4). Elias Cato scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Collin Cooper recorded 13 points with three 3-pointers.

The Red Wolves (5-4) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 16 points and seven assists. Omar El-Sheikh added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.