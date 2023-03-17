Oscar Pareja is looking for his Orlando City players to bounce back from their midweek Champions League heartbreak as they host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Orlando was knocked out by Tigres UANL on away goals in the round of 16, pushing the 2020 champions all the way but ultimately falling short.

The Lions turn their attentions back to MLS against Charlotte this weekend, looking to build on an undefeated start which sees them on five points after three matches.

Pareja wants his team to use the positives from the Tigres disappointment.

“We have in front of us a big challenge, which is what’s next and how can we grow with this experience,” he told reporters. “We’ll do (it). Obviously it is a quick turnaround because we have the league in front of us over the weekend. But there is a lot of positive things for sure.”

Ercan Kara scored a 90th-minute equalizer against Tigres to make it 1-1, and while Orlando City could not find another goal to help advance ahead of the Mexican side, Pareja was proud of his team’s efforts.

“It shows that this team does not give up at all,” he remarked.

Orlando will be facing a Charlotte team low on confidence after a dismal start to the season in which it has lost all three matches.

Head coach Christian Lattanzio believes it will require a joint effort to get them out of this rut.

“I am happy to take all the blame, no problem whatsoever,” he said. “I’m happy to take everything. But (the players) also have to own this because they are on the pitch, and they have plenty of chances to show the quality that they have.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Duncan McGuire

The young forward scored on his MLS debut last Saturday against D.C. United but then missed a golden opportunity to put his team through late on against Tigres. He could become just the second Orlando player to score in each of his first two MLS games after Daryl Dike.

Charlotte FC – Enzo Copetti

The new signing has scored Charlotte’s only goal of the season so far following his arrival from Racing Club, and his team will need him to be an attacking threat again if it is to pick up an unlikely result.

MATCH PREDICTION – ORLANDO WIN

– Orlando is unbeaten after three MLS matches for the third time in club history and could record three straight home clean sheets for the first time ever.

– Meanwhile, Charlotte has lost its opening three games for the second consecutive season, though it did go on a run of just two losses in seven matches following that poor start last year.

– Orlando won both of its meetings with Charlotte last season, however, and should have too much for the Crown on Saturday while roared on by their home crowd.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Orlando: 48.4 percent

Charlotte: 24.1 percent

Draw: 27.5 percent