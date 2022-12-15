MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Jake Stephens’ 24 points helped Chattanooga defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 on Thursday night.

Stephens added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Mocs (8-3). Jamal Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mocs prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Eli Lawrence finished with 21 points for the Blue Raiders (7-4). DeAndre Dishman added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Middle Tennessee. Camryn Weston also had 15 points, six assists and three steals.

