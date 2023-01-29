LONDON (AP)Chelsea completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership, bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on loan at the French club where he has established himself as an attacking full back. He is viewed as long-term competition for Reece James.

Gusto, who has made 54 appearances for Lyon, described himself as a ”box-to-box” player in a short video on Chelsea’s website.

”I choose Chelsea because it’s a big club and I like the project,” he said. ”I’m very happy to be here.”

Chelsea has already signed winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, striker David Datro Fofana, center back Benoit Badiashile, attacking midfielder Noni Madueke and midfielder Andrey Santos on permanent deals and brought in Portugal forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid this month.

In line with the recent pattern at Chelsea, Gusto has agreed to a long-term contract that runs until the summer of 2030. It is being done to spread the cost of the club’s extensive rebuild.

Spending under Todd Boehly, who fronted the $2.5 billion takeover in May after Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea following a 19-year tenure, is now more than $500 million pounds.

LEICESTER SIGNING

Lyon also let Brazilian winger Tete join English team Leicester.

Lyon said the club agreed to release him from his loan deal, which was due to run until the end of the season after Tete arrived in March last year from Shakhtar Donetsk.

He scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 30 games for Lyon.

—

