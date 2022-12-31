BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Michael Christmas scored 11 points as Longwood beat Campbell 67-42 on Saturday.

Christmas also contributed five rebounds for the Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South). Isaiah Wilkins scored 11 points, going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Walyn Napper shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Fighting Camels (5-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Dell’Orso, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds. Campbell also got seven points from Jay Pal. In addition, Mason Grant finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Longwood visits Charleston Southern and Campbell hosts Gardner-Webb.

