CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Stephen Clark scored 21 points to help The Citadel defeat Furman 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Clark added seven rebounds, four steals, and four blocks for the Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 Southern Conference). Austin Ash scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Morgan recorded 11 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The Bulldogs broke a six-game skid.

Jalen Slawson led the way for the Paladins (21-7, 12-3) with 22 points, two steals and two blocks. Garrett Hien added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Furman. JP Pegues also had 10 points and five assists. The Paladins broke an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

