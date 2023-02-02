EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)(AP) – Jr. Clay’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 80-76 on Thursday night.

Clay added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (13-11, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd scored 19 points, going 7 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 5 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Screaming Eagles (13-11, 6-5) were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 24 points, six assists and two steals. Jelani Simmons added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Southern Indiana. In addition, Tyler Henry finished with 11 points.

