ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr. had 22 points in Iona’s 71-59 victory over Niagara on Friday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Clayton had six rebounds for the Gaels (27-7). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Daniss Jenkins recorded 14 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line. It was the 13th straight victory for the Gaels.

Aaron Gray finished with 18 points for the Purple Eagles (16-15). Noah Thomasson added 15 points and three steals for Niagara. Braxton Bayless also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.