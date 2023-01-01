NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr. had 18 points in Iona’s 73-55 win against Saint Peter’s on Sunday night.

Clayton had five rebounds for the Gaels (10-4, 3-0 Mid-Atlantic). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds and four blocks. Osborn Shema finished with 14 points.

The Peacocks (7-7, 2-3) were led by Isiah Dasher, who recorded 19 points.

Both teams next play Friday. Iona visits Marist and Saint Peter’s visits Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.