CLEVELAND (AP)Tristan Enaruna scored 20 points as Cleveland State beat Wright State 85-68 on Friday night.

Enaruna added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (17-11, 12-5 Horizon League). Yahel Hill was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. Drew Lowder recorded 16 points and was 7 of 14 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (16-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and five steals. Andrew Welage added 14 points for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Sunday. Cleveland State hosts Northern Kentucky while Wright State visits Purdue Fort Wayne.

