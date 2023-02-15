White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Wednesday the team’s “only option” was to allow the right-hander to come to camp while awaiting results of MLB’s investigation.

The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger “threw chew spit on our baby.”

Jay Reisinger, a lawyer for Clevinger, issued a statement last month that said, “Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead.” The statement said Clevinger “has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter.”

The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead has.

Hahn told reporters Wednesday the team had no way of knowing about MLB’s investigation “without someone being in violation” of the domestic abuse policy’s confidentiality clause.

Hahn also said “there was no indication of anything close to what is being alleged in this guy’s background.”

