SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP)Keenon Cole scored 23 points as Lindenwood beat Tennessee Tech 82-64 on Saturday night.

Cole added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Burrell scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 14 points and six assists.

The Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Jayvis Harvey, who finished with 18 points. Jaylen Sebree added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for Tennessee Tech. Tyrone Perry had 10 points and two steals.

Lindenwood plays Wednesday against Little Rock on the road, and Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.