LIVERPOOL, England (AP)Seamus Coleman’s unusual second-half goal helped Everton secure a 1-0 win to move out of the English Premier League’s relegation zone on Saturday.

The veteran Ireland defender ran onto Alex Iwobi’s pass down the right side and from just inside the area went for goal to beat Illan Meslier. The Leeds goalkeeper was off his line in anticipation of a cross and could only watch Coleman’s volley sneak in behind him in the 64th minute.

The victory at Goodison Park lifted Everton out of the relegation zone and plunged struggling Leeds to second from bottom.

Under new manager Sean Dyche, Everton has won two of its past three games.

Leeds’ winless run extended to 10 games.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford whiffed on a pass to his feet in front of Everton’s goal in the 52nd. Weston McKennie cleared a header off the goal line for Leeds in the first half.

It’s the second straight loss for Leeds under caretaker manager Michael Skubala, who has been in charge since the firing of Jesse Marsch.

