HARRISON, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Moffatt had 19 points and Colgate upped its win streak to 11 with a 76-63 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Moffatt also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (17-7, 11-0 Patriot League). Braeden Smith filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers. Oliver Lynch-Daniels was 6-of-9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) and scored 15.

Deon Perry and Golden Dike led the Greyhounds (8-16, 3-8) with 16 points apiece. Perry added four assists and four steals. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points and four assists.

Colgate took the lead with 6:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-28 at halftime,with Moffatt racking up 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Colgate visits American University and Loyola Maryland hosts Boston University.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.